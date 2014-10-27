azuresun

Bedtime

Bedtime bedtime night moon star
晚安，世界已开始变昏暗
所以你说你怕，“你的手不要放开！”
晚安，临睡前抚平你的凌乱
记得醒来，我一直都在

Posted on Oct 27, 2014
