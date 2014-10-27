One Giraphe

Bloomerangs

One Giraphe
One Giraphe
  • Save
Bloomerangs coffee bakery restaurant bar luxury gold flower wip brand braindidentity logo
Download color palette

Brand Identity for Sale: http://one-giraphe.com/prev.php?c=111

View all tags
Posted on Oct 27, 2014
One Giraphe
One Giraphe

More by One Giraphe

View profile
    • Like