Owen Song

Junk Mail Treasures: Pugsley Pugsterton

Owen Song
Owen Song
  • Save
Junk Mail Treasures: Pugsley Pugsterton illustration junkmail treasures cutout drawing sketch ink play dog pug gentleman
Download color palette

Junk mail cutout sourced from Bed, Bath, and Beyond mailer.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 27, 2014
Owen Song
Owen Song

More by Owen Song

View profile
    • Like