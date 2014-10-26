Erfan

Logo grid - Chemietech

Logo grid - Chemietech symbol system grid logo branding hexagon blue chemistry molecule flat design logo architecture
This logo is based on one of my early freelance jobs i did for a large supplier for chemical engineering products. little money but big fun.

And the surprising thing about it is i´m still proud of it ;)

See my logofolio on Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/11448623/Flat-logos-10-year-aniversary

