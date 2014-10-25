Derrick Boyd

Kauai Hand Lettering

Kauai Hand Lettering
I thought the album Kauai by Childish Gambino was an interesting one, so I decided to create a piece inspired by it. I played with creating all of the letterforms for the album title out of three strokes and having it all run together.

Posted on Oct 25, 2014
