Dan Kletter

Patterns 9

Dan Kletter
Dan Kletter
  • Save
Patterns 9 geometric minimal pattern
Download color palette

I have a thing for minimal patterns that can be used as the central element of a design, but I'm not very good at drawing them, so whenever I see something I like I try to figure out how it was done.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 25, 2014
Dan Kletter
Dan Kletter

More by Dan Kletter

View profile
    • Like