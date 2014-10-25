John Randon Fernhout

Randon Design Logo Experiment

John Randon Fernhout
John Randon Fernhout
  • Save
Randon Design Logo Experiment logo
Download color palette

Experimenting with alternative personal logo. flipping between positive and negative space

View all tags
Posted on Oct 25, 2014
John Randon Fernhout
John Randon Fernhout

More by John Randon Fernhout

View profile
    • Like