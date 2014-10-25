Vanessa Li (郦橙)

Two more free mockups.

Two more free mockups.
Ah, it just takes me too long to make the 4th...
So I decided to post 3 mockups first.

Download here: http://bit.ly/10sfkdv

Do anything you want, except reselling.
Welcome to post them on your blog/website.

Posted on Oct 25, 2014
