Honest Landing Page

Weight Loss market is a huge business ($61 billion in 2013 only in US). Most of the clients going the easy way relapses; people's loss actually creates the profit. (It's 84% for Weight Watchers).

I was trying to create something different for FitBOLD.
They offer in-home personal trainers (ex olympic athletes, ex NFL players) for pretty good prices using economy of scale.

Posted on Oct 24, 2014
