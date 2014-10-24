Chris Pitney

Final Letters

Final Letters alphabet g grumpy drawing grace n j o v
Well I could have gone on uploading one at a time but here are my favourites. Full version here: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/BzhCSSzIMAATcqw.png:large

Posted on Oct 24, 2014
