Gold Lunchbox

Swell

Gold Lunchbox
Gold Lunchbox
  • Save
Swell karl goldlunchbox hebert typography swell austin texas france
Download color palette

Type treatment for the cover of a small self promotional booklet. See the whole thing on my site.

View all tags
Posted on May 23, 2011
Gold Lunchbox
Gold Lunchbox

More by Gold Lunchbox

View profile
    • Like