PixelsDaily logo

I've been wanting to design some sort of mark for PixelsDaily and I recently I had a little brain wave and came up with this.

I actually quite like it. I find branding and designing logos one of the hardest parts to building websites but I've managed to convey quite a few things in this mark.

Firstly, the shape as a whole is a square symbolising a pixel. As does the smaller square in the top left. I've resisted rounding anything off as PD's content aims to be "to the point" and "sharp (detailed, pixel perfect etc)". I also like the idea of the subsections. The bottom left open rectangle kinda meets the enclosed square and creates the enclosed rectangle on the right. Symbolising, outside of the box thinking, mixing it with some PD content creates and complete something or other...could just be bullshitting, but I do kinda like it...

Any thoughts? My first logo/mark design so I'm all for feedback :)