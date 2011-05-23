LCARS Lock & Home Wallpapers

A pair of Next Generation-based wallpapers for your iPhone or iPod touch I designed. One created specifically for the lock screen and the other for the home screen with a special variant for the latter. Enjoy!

Download:

http://dl.dropbox.com/u/2320369/LCARS_Lockscreen_960.png

http://dl.dropbox.com/u/2320369/LCARS_Home_960.png

http://dl.dropbox.com/u/2320369/LCARS_Home_960_Alt.png

There is also an iPad Lockscreen variant available here:

http://dl.dropbox.com/u/2320369/LCARS_Lockscreen_1024.png