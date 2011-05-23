Cars avatar-Color: almost there

I got some time in this weekend to work on adding color to my Cars 2 avatar. I don't want to entirely spoil it yet, so here's a sneak w/ the two areas I still need to finish in view. The front grill needs to be darker and some serious texture. The wheels need shadow. shine, and chrome spokes. The rims will stay red.

I think once those two are done, I'll probably be finished, though the various shadows and shines on the car body may get more attention depending on how it looks once those two flat-color items are finished.