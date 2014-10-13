A focus on listing view

We're constantly testing our site and trying new ideas and approaches with an eye toward UX and SEO. Our latest iteration is the culmination of lots of small ideas coming together. Originally we built our office space search tool with a focus on the map view, but over time our approach has shifted from being map centric to listing centric. We've found this to be a huge win for SEO, but also for UX. We haven't thrown out the map, and I hope to circle back to it soon with fresh ideas, but for now our focus remains on the listing view. I'm happy with where we've ended up, and see our current iteration as a great foundation to make a more useful office space search tool.

