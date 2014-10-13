Shyam B

Marlon Brando Low Poly

Shyam B
Shyam B
Hire Me
  • Save
Marlon Brando Low Poly polygon movie godfather marlon brando triangles poly portrait negative space polygonal
Download color palette

Finally got some time off this weekend to finish this one!

Shyam B
Shyam B
Creativity With Versatility
Hire Me

More by Shyam B

View profile
    • Like