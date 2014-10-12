Luca Koroll

Antikka Typeface

My dream finally came true!
I published my own Typeface today!

Make sure to check out the Behance Project for more Information
https://www.behance.net/gallery/20445979/Antikka-Typeface

If you like the Font, feel free to get your own copy
https://sellfy.com/p/ICaZ/

