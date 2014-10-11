Instagram | Magazine Design

In this self-directed project, I wanted to be able to come up with a mock up design of a magazine based on the iOS and Android app known as Instagram.



Instagram has become well-known for being an online photo and video sharing service that allows users and members to add a wide range of filters to their content before sharing. However, Instagram has always been viewed digitally, and never within a printed form.

That being said, I wanted to be able to visualise what Instagram would be like if it had been printed as a magazine which would include content such as the Best Photos of the Month, Tips and Tricks, How to Shoot Better Photos, and of course, general information on Instagram itself.

To see the full project, head over to my Behance blog! :)