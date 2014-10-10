Eli Slade

Correct Yosemite Settings Icon

I've been using the 5th public beta of Mac OS X Yosemite and I thought Apple would have fixed the settings icon by now. I guess they're happy with it, but I'm not. It's not consistent with the new design language. So I fixed it. If others want it I'll post it for download somewhere. Just let me know.

Posted on Oct 10, 2014
