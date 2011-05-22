Dean Robinson

Deanism redesign progress

Dean Robinson
Dean Robinson
  • Save
Deanism redesign progress deanism redesign
Download color palette

This is the homepage, still a few elements I'm not entirely happy with, I'm open to any suggestions in regards to the layout.

Full version: http://emberapp.com/deanjrobinson/images/firefox-2/sizes/o

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2011
Dean Robinson
Dean Robinson
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Dean Robinson

View profile
    • Like