Mick Fahy

Brainstorm sketches

Mick Fahy
Mick Fahy
  • Save
Brainstorm sketches hand drawn sketches illustration brainstorming
Download color palette

Sketches for an OOH campaign for the City of New York. The brief is to highlight the health consequences of not eating enough fruits and vegetables...

View all tags
Posted on Sep 29, 2014
Mick Fahy
Mick Fahy

More by Mick Fahy

View profile
    • Like