Tom Deja

Secret Logo III

Tom Deja
Tom Deja
Hire Me
  • Save
Secret Logo III logos logo concepts branding illustration wooly mammoth cute
Download color palette

Final initial logo concept for a shadowy organization on foreign soil.

5e6ae1ef51b36290d47beb7adbfdf36f
Rebound of
Secret Logo II
By Tom Deja
View all tags
Posted on Sep 29, 2014
Tom Deja
Tom Deja
Chicago-based Graphic Designer/Illustrator
Hire Me

More by Tom Deja

View profile
    • Like