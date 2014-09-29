HÜSΞY-1N

AE - Animation for parking ↔ swap

AE - Animation for parking ↔ swap animation ui ux aftereffects ae parking app ios concept
First steps with after effects for parking ↔ swap.
AE is really big help to show client what you mean.
I believe to draw on it in the future.

Greetings from berlin,
Hüseyin

Posted on Sep 29, 2014
Internet Kid and Taikonaut
