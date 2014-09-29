Emil Manolea

Foody App

Emil Manolea
Emil Manolea
  • Save
Foody App ui ux ios iphone app interface ios application iphone 6 progress bar circles restaurant
Download color palette

I just realized that's been a while since my last shot.
So, meet Foody. Your new friendly iOS app design to reward you with incremental discounts when you eat regularly at your favorite restaurants. Check our 2X for larger view.

Emil Manolea
Emil Manolea

More by Emil Manolea

View profile
    • Like