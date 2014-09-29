Jono Yuen

Pablo the Flamingo

Pablo the Flamingo flamingo illustration digital animal portrait animals animal bird character face cartoon
Introducing Pablo the Flamingo!

An illustration I did for a side project with my friends Pascal and Nathan.
pablotheflamingo.com

