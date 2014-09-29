Dragos Bruma Gorak

Trendvision 2013 Decibel

Dragos Bruma Gorak
Dragos Bruma Gorak
  • Save
Trendvision 2013 Decibel gorak art direction retouching editing sound sound waves hair styling
Download color palette

Winner of Wella Trendvision 2013 Romania, trend Decibel. Hairstylist: George Popescu, MUA: Geanina Caramzulescu, Model: Zoe. Full project https://www.behance.net/gallery/16693733/Wella-Trendvision-2013

View all tags
Posted on Sep 29, 2014
Dragos Bruma Gorak
Dragos Bruma Gorak

More by Dragos Bruma Gorak

View profile
    • Like