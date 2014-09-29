Dragos Bruma Gorak

Statues Poster

Dragos Bruma Gorak
Dragos Bruma Gorak
  • Save
Statues Poster photomanipulation gorak paint splatter art direction smoke burning
Download color palette

Poster for Deadeye Dick - Statues. The whole process & final result https://www.behance.net/gallery/16901859/Statues

View all tags
Posted on Sep 29, 2014
Dragos Bruma Gorak
Dragos Bruma Gorak

More by Dragos Bruma Gorak

View profile
    • Like