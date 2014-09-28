Danielle Eastberg

Lima Label

Danielle Eastberg
Danielle Eastberg
  • Save
Lima Label lima clothing label lima label tag
Download color palette

this is a clothing label I designed for a private collection in NYC. the clothes were all sweaters and knits being made in Peru. love how it has a nod to knitwear but also feels professional.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 28, 2014
Danielle Eastberg
Danielle Eastberg

More by Danielle Eastberg

View profile
    • Like