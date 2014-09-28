Davey Montooth

Interactive Quiz

Davey Montooth
Davey Montooth
  • Save
Interactive Quiz infographic interactive interface
Download color palette

An interactive quiz design that I am designing for CopyPress.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 28, 2014
Davey Montooth
Davey Montooth
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Davey Montooth

View profile
    • Like