Mario Leo Fasolo

KSU EDM CLUB

Mario Leo Fasolo
Mario Leo Fasolo
  • Save
KSU EDM CLUB logo simple identity kent state edm logotype
Download color palette

Just a quick and simple logotype for a shirt.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 28, 2014
Mario Leo Fasolo
Mario Leo Fasolo

More by Mario Leo Fasolo

View profile
    • Like