The Force / Interactive Installation

The Force / Interactive Installation
This is a Picture of a project I've done with 3 other students form my university. It was build with a microsoft kinect and a beamer. You can watch the video about the project here:

https://vimeo.com/80696619

Posted on Sep 28, 2014
