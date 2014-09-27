Drive Poster Printed

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
I have been working in the poster of one of my favorite movies, Drive from the director Nicolas Winding Refn.
The process has been fun, from the conceptual design to the time of printing, when I realized that my printer was short of cyan ink.
The artwork is 90x70 cm long but the print is on William Turner Hahnemuhle paper, A3 plus size.
See more in behance.
Thanks for watching.
https://www.behance.net/gallery/20086509/Drive-Movie-Poster