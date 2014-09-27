Lee Reidy

Rasta Panda 3

Rasta Panda 3 painting dreadlocks digital painting wacom rasta drawing scribbble illustration panda
Bit of a delay in posting this. I've not done any illustration in a while but I will be doing a lot more now. I didn't quite finish this Panda piece, but here's where I got with it...

Hopefully more to come soon!

