Library Icon Sheet

Helloooooo Dribbble! A huge thanks to Abraham Vegh for the invite. I'm glad to finally be a part of Dribbble.
For my first post I wanted to show some work I did for my job at my school's library. One of the classes built the site and I did the design work for it, including this icon set.
You can view the full site at: www.aicharlestonlibrary.com
As with all of my future posts, please feel free to give any suggestions or comments.