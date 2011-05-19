Library Icon Sheet

Tyler Corbett

Helloooooo Dribbble! A huge thanks to Abraham Vegh for the invite. I'm glad to finally be a part of Dribbble.

For my first post I wanted to show some work I did for my job at my school's library. One of the classes built the site and I did the design work for it, including this icon set.

You can view the full site at: www.aicharlestonlibrary.com

As with all of my future posts, please feel free to give any suggestions or comments.

Posted on May 19, 2011
