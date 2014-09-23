Isoflow

Graph UI Treatment

Isoflow
Isoflow
Hire Us
  • Save
Graph UI Treatment flat clean minimal web app design ux ui isoflow
Download color palette

A look at an alternate graphing treatment for the dashboard where Merchants can track transactions and payment activity.

Designed by ISOflow

Twitter | Linkedin

View all tags
Posted on Sep 23, 2014
Isoflow
Isoflow
UX & UI design agency based in Cape Town.
Hire Us

More by Isoflow

View profile
    • Like