6 Photorealistic iPhone 6 mockups

Huge thanks to everyone who downloaded our iPhone 5 Mockups, we have literally been blown away by the feedback!

And we did it again, but this time we held the brand new iPhone 6 in our hands. You can easily replace the screens by opening up the smart object and pasting your screen.

We're thrilled to see your work in the mockups, so feel free to rebound. What are you waiting for? Go grab the mockups here.

Posted on Sep 23, 2014
International Digital Agency for UX.
