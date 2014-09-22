Tim Belonax

Four-color silkscreen for John Lewis

My first four-color process screen print. John Lewis came to speak about his experiences as a congressman and civil rights leader, as well as his new graphic novel, "March."

Posted on Sep 22, 2014
