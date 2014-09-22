Cameron Moll

I appreciate seeing others' workspaces, and I finally got around to photographing mine to share. As I quipped to Andrew Clarke on the twitters, it's only taken me 16 years to figure out how to configure a nice workspace.

Studio Tour on Exposure.co. (First time using the site, too. Lovely experience.)

Posted on Sep 22, 2014
