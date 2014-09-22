Alex Waldo

Lust for Life

Lust for Life poster illustration film design digital painting painting
Alternate poster for the Vincent van Gogh biopic Lust for LIfe, starring Kirk Douglas. Obviously inspired by the work of van Gogh.

Full project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/19951267/Lust-for-Life

