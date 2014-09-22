Hugo Magalhães

Horta's Stationary

Horta's Stationary brandon grotesque grid stationary horta notebook receipt
Stationary pieces for Horta Studio

A5 size notebook for writing down notes during client meetings.
Studio’s custom-made print invoice.

Posted on Sep 22, 2014
Senior Product Designer based in Paris.

