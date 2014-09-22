Ingenious Artist

Flat Beer IOS App Icon

Flat Beer IOS App Icon flat app icon beer long shadow oktoberfest german orange yellow ios apple
Oktoberfest is almost here!

Just working on an experimental project, a complete drinking app!
(its not as bad as its sounds, its going to help actually or maybe i think it will i guess probably)

So anyways, Just got the idea when i was uploading my Oktoberfest flyer. Here is the app icon design for it, i did it a few hours ago.

Would like to hear about your thoughts on this, Hope you guys like it!

*Mockup is the app icon template by pixelresort

Posted on Sep 22, 2014
