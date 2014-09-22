Flat Beer IOS App Icon

Oktoberfest is almost here!

Just working on an experimental project, a complete drinking app!

(its not as bad as its sounds, its going to help actually or maybe i think it will i guess probably)

So anyways, Just got the idea when i was uploading my Oktoberfest flyer. Here is the app icon design for it, i did it a few hours ago.

Would like to hear about your thoughts on this, Hope you guys like it!

*Mockup is the app icon template by pixelresort