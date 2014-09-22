Guillaume Le Roux

Space travel

Guillaume Le Roux
Guillaume Le Roux
  • Save
Space travel c4d planet space travel ship
Download color palette

Styleframe for a pitched short animation

Grab the full res one here !
https://www.dropbox.com/s/j6ru8byrg6gqnwb/SPACE_TRAVEL.jpg?dl=0

View all tags
Posted on Sep 22, 2014
Guillaume Le Roux
Guillaume Le Roux

More by Guillaume Le Roux

View profile
    • Like