Dylan Cook

Skull Map Pins

Dylan Cook
Dylan Cook
  • Save
Skull Map Pins skulls map pin creepy illustration spooky
Download color palette

I love maps, so I've started working on one for fun. Its "spooky" in nature, so started to design some map pins. Was going to do ghosts due to the points of the tails, but as they were already part of it, went with skulls instead.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 21, 2014
Dylan Cook
Dylan Cook

More by Dylan Cook

View profile
    • Like