You're welcome to download this Apple Watch Mockup Freebie and use it for mockup and presentation purposes :)

Download for free on HackingUI.com:

http://hackingui.com/freebies/freebie-apple-watch-sketch/

( * Also made a short clip of the process I made to create this mockup. You'll find it there as well)

Enjoy and don't forget to:

1. Like this (if you liked and/or downloaded),

and 2. Sign up to the HackingUI Weekly Newsletter for more great freebies to come.

http://hackingui.com/sign-up/