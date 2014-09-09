Sagi Shrieber
Watch Mockup

Watch Mockup apple watch apple watch wearable design mockup apple watch mockup free freebie sketch bohemian coding sketch3
You're welcome to download this Apple Watch Mockup Freebie and use it for mockup and presentation purposes :)
Download for free on HackingUI.com:
http://hackingui.com/freebies/freebie-apple-watch-sketch/
( * Also made a short clip of the process I made to create this mockup. You'll find it there as well)

Enjoy and don't forget to:
1. Like this (if you liked and/or downloaded),

and 2. Sign up to the HackingUI Weekly Newsletter for more great freebies to come.
http://hackingui.com/sign-up/

