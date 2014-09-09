Dan Berko

Crowdtap Hackathon - I Dream of Crowdtap

Crowdtap Hackathon - I Dream of Crowdtap codecatcher hackathon crowdtap red dreamcatcher dream code product illustration hoodie
As we begin to gear up for our yearly hackathon, I was asked to throw a design together for our Crowdtap Hackathon Hoodie. We've been encouraged to "dream big" and mold the Crowdtap product as we see fit. That being said, I thought it was fun to illustrate a Dream Catcher (Code Catcher?) for this year's endeavor.

