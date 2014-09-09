Kelsey Crnich

Strong Arrow

Kelsey Crnich
Kelsey Crnich
  • Save
Strong Arrow logo lettering handletter calligraphy script arrow jewelry
Download color palette

Logo designed for a small jewelry business. Needless to say, it was so fun to create!

View all tags
Posted on Sep 9, 2014
Kelsey Crnich
Kelsey Crnich

More by Kelsey Crnich

View profile
    • Like