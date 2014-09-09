Van Berkemeyer

John 6:68–69 Full Verse

Van Berkemeyer
Van Berkemeyer
  • Save
John 6:68–69 Full Verse typography hand drawn custom type compass banner grunge texture illustration drawn
Download color palette

Here is the full piece. Really pleased with how this turned out. View 2x for detail.

Van Berkemeyer
Van Berkemeyer
Band Merch Guy.

More by Van Berkemeyer

View profile
    • Like