Animal Gift Wrap

Animal Gift Wrap animal minimal cute tiger elephant lion penguin fox raccoon whale koala mouse
I worked on a product and packaging for Luckies Of London called Animal Gift Wrap that lets you make gifts into cute little animals :)

Original Concept by http://xavierunwin.com/

It was just featured on The Dieline http://www.thedieline.com/blog/2014/9/8/animal-gift-wrap

Posted on Sep 9, 2014
    Like