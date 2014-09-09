Complex info design on a watch

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
At Findthebest.com, we design for really complex and abundant datasets. With the launch of Android Wear and the exciting new launch of Apple Watch, we are thinking about how can we communicate really complicated information on a tiny device.
Here's a quick mock up for one of the most complicated page type on our site: http://smartphones.findthebest.com/compare/440-538/Apple-iPhone-5S-vs-Motorola-Moto-X
I'm trying to provide an overview of all the aspects with a radar graph, and if you touch those dots, you will have a detail read on that.
Let me know what you guys think.