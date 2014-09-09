Techandall Goodmorning Mockup L

Here’s our newest mock up, Im calling it “Good Morning” yeah don’t ask… it includes a background from raumrot, that showcase an iPad, Cup Logo & Notebook Logo with smart layer for easy drag and drop of you own work. You can download the PSD below. Take a look at the high-res and download the PSD for free: http://www.techandall.com/good-morning-ipad-cup-logo-notebook-logo-mockup/